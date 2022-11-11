A long, ongoing military and RCMP career for Kelowna officer

On a day to remember those that have sacrificed their all for our country, it is important to also reflect on those that are now protecting the streets of Kelowna.

13 officers within the Kelowna RCMP detachment have served in the Canadian military, perhaps none more experienced than Cpl. Amadeo Vecchio.

Though serving as an RCMP officer for the past 33 years, his military resume goes back as far as 40 years, after immigrating to Canada from Italy and looking for a way to show his appreciation.

His long career has taken him to bases all throughout Canada, as well as overseas peacekeeping missions with the United Nations, and even as a member of the “Last Battle Group/Contingent” in Afghanistan in 2011-12.

Vecchio believes it’s important to remember the sacrifices from all of the conflicts that the Canadian military has been involved in.

“Reflecting on Remembrance Day also reminds us what we don’t want to see coming down the road for us and the next generation. We remember the sacrifices made and hold our liberty and security as our vital ground.”

Rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel, Vecchio is now the Commanding Officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers of the 39th Canadian Brigade Group BC. As his day job, he patrols Kelowna’s streets as part of Watch 3.

