A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

This Sunday will be a chance to check out Kelowna’s two newest neighbourhoods, Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge.

According to the Blenk Development Corporation, Lost Creek Point is part of Lost Creek neighbourhood, which is sought out by families for its quiet setting and close proximity to schools, parks and amenities.

“The 36 semi-detached and two detached homes in this new phase offer between 2,000 and 3,600 square feet of living space on the hillside of Wilden. These homes are built to an energy efficiency standard and will have substantially less greenhouse gas emissions than the average home,” said Karin Eger-Blenk of Blenk Development Corporation.

READ MORE: Wilden’s fifth parade of homes opens today

Eger-Blenk said, Echo Ridge is also a hillside neighbourhood that offers single-family lots and home plans in a variety of price points.

Those that attend the Sunday event can be entered to win a Specialized Turbo Como E-Bike, a catered dinner by Basket Case Picnics for six at the Wilden showhome or a guided hike through Wilden for your whole family.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood without overnight heat amid cold snap

“Approximately half of the roughly 1,500 acres are dedicated to green space and public parks. Residents are just 10 minutes from downtown and about 15 minutes from the airport,” said Eger-Blenk

For the full event program and to download an event map visit Wilden’s website.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.