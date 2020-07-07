84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

It may have taken him six-and-a-half years, but for Willie Tribiger, completing his 12,000-piece puzzle was totally worth it.

The 84-year-old Kelowna dairy farmer said he started the puzzle on Dec. 3, 2013, finally completing it on May 22, 2020. Before then, the puzzle was just at home, untouched.

“We were on a trip in 1985 down east and our friends there took us to Michigan, to a little town called Frankenmuth and that’s where I found this 12,000-piece puzzle,” he said.

“That interested me. I thought it would be quite a challenge so I bought it … but it was just upstairs in one of the rooms for years, probably 30 years before I took it out.”

Tribiger said the puzzle took so long because he took breaks from it.

“There were many times where I wasn’t working on it for a long time, especially in the summers when I had a lot of farm work,” he said. “But when I did work on it, I’d sometimes work on it for a whole day.”

Tribiger offered some tips for those who are also interested in completing a big puzzle: separate the pieces and put similarly-shaped ones together in separate bowls. That way, when you look at the pieces that you need, it’ll be easier to know where you can find them.

Another tip is to work on the puzzle in sections. For his piece, Tribiger divided the picture into four, working on each quadrant separately so he didn’t get too overwhelmed.

His last advice is to have patience with yourself and the process, especially on days where it gets difficult. He also said that keeping your sights on the goal will help you keep going.

“I never lost interest because I always had in mind the end. I really wanted to see the finished product,” he said.

“If I start a challenge, I don’t like to give up. I like to see the end.”

Since he still works as a dairy farmer and he still has many woodworking projects, Tribiger said he’s relieved to finally finish the puzzle and focus on those things.

“I’ve got so many things to do, I won’t live long enough to do them all. There’s always something to do.”

READ MORE: Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

READ MORE: Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

Just Posted

North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season

FireSmart, Grab-and-Go Bags and emergency planning among tips for wildfire preparedness

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Boomer Talk: Vernon homeless outreach team and COVID-19

Columnist Carole Fawcett catches up with two generous women going above and beyond to support the community

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Kory Nagata went missing in the middle arm of the river

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department extinguishes ‘flaming river’ on Highway 3

Blaze caused by truck that caught fire and leaked diesel across the road

Speedboat driver sentenced in fatal Shuswap houseboat collision granted day parole

Leon Reinbrecht began serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in January 2019

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read