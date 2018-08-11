$60,000 raised in golf tournament for children and family programs

The ninth annual Charity Golf Tournament held at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club saw 144 players swinging for a great cause – to give local children and families in need equal access to YMCA programs.

“We are so incredibly grateful that the tournament committee selected the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign as the recipient of the tournament proceeds and to the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for hosting,” said Rhonda Zakala, VP of fund development, in a news release. “Our communities are facing growing challenges — vulnerable families, unhealthy lifestyles and, with that, social isolation. This donation will provide financial assistance to low-income families so they can afford Y programs and child care.”

Along with the tournament’s three-year commitment to the Y, a three-year presenting sponsorship has been provided by Wilson M. Beck, a locally-owned general insurance brokerage.

“With 100 per cent of every dollar raised staying locally to support children and families living in the Okanagan, our Wilson Beck team felt compelled to become the presenting sponsor,” said Wilson Beck’s managing partner, Steve Pavelich. “Together this will allow all sponsors to positively impact vulnerable children and families by providing access to much-needed Y programming. We are honoured to have the opportunity to be a part of this event benefitting the Y.”

The sun shone on more than 144 golfers hitting the greens on July 23, with support from 25 volunteers who helped host the event. Funds were contributed through sponsorships, donations of prizing, a raffle for a wall of 100 bottles of VQA award winning wines, 11 live auction items, and a portion of the golfers’ entry fee, resulting in more than $60,000 raised for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, the release said.

