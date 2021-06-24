5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna

Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)

A popular charity golf tournament is back for the fifth year to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna.

Chicks with Sticks’ Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club, with all proceeds going to support Foundry Kelowna’s new Wellness on Wheels, a mobile wellness unit that gives young people access to mental health services right in their community.

This year’s tournament will following COVID-19 protocols, even as restrictions slowly ease up in B.C.

“COVID is something that the entire golf community is taking seriously, especially with respect to the health and well-being of people, as well as its impact on events,” tournament organizer Carla Lundman said.

“This year, we’ll respect social distancing with staggered tee times, a virtual silent auction, food and drink stations on the course, and a gift certificate instead of dinner, as we did last year.”

Registration for the tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a shared power cart, tee gift, and food for $175 for each person.

Participants also have a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

The tournament is scheduled for July 18, 2021.

To register for the tournament and to make a donation, visit the Chicks with Sticks website.

