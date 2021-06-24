Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)

5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna

Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club

A popular charity golf tournament is back for the fifth year to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna.

Chicks with Sticks’ Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament will be held at the Black Mountain Golf Club, with all proceeds going to support Foundry Kelowna’s new Wellness on Wheels, a mobile wellness unit that gives young people access to mental health services right in their community.

This year’s tournament will following COVID-19 protocols, even as restrictions slowly ease up in B.C.

“COVID is something that the entire golf community is taking seriously, especially with respect to the health and well-being of people, as well as its impact on events,” tournament organizer Carla Lundman said.

“This year, we’ll respect social distancing with staggered tee times, a virtual silent auction, food and drink stations on the course, and a gift certificate instead of dinner, as we did last year.”

Registration for the tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a shared power cart, tee gift, and food for $175 for each person.

Participants also have a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

The tournament is scheduled for July 18, 2021.

To register for the tournament and to make a donation, visit the Chicks with Sticks website.

READ MORE: Foundry Kelowna introduces new mobile wellness unit

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TAYLOR: It just wells up inside

Just Posted

A sign for Deanna Wertz, who disappeared from the Enderby area in 2016, lines a portion of Highway 16 otherwise known as the Highway of Tears as part of the Tears to Hope relay. (Birgitte Bartlett - Facebook)
North Okanagan missing woman represented on Highway of Tears

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)
5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray
Kelowna-Lake Country MP votes against ban on conversion therapy over wording of legislation

Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee member Dan Currie (second from left) presents the 2020-21 Team of the Year honour to the Vernon Panthers senior girls basketball team, for qualifying for the provincial championship tournament 16 consecutive years. Accepting the award are (from left): Malcolm Reid (former coach), Kelsey Watts (former player), Lonny Mazurak (former coach) and current co-coaches Chad Butler and Dave Tetrault. (Pete McIntyre photo)
Vernon basketball squad chosen as Team of the Year