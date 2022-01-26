$25,000 raised for YMCA of Okanagan’s programs for less fortunate

Members of the YMCA take part in various events to raise money to make programs available for the less fortunate

YMCA of the Okanagan has raised more than $25,000 through its ‘Move to Give’ campaign to make its programs more available to the less fortunate.

Many YMCA members were enthusiastic to take part in a series of events and fundraising opportunities to raise money for the YMCA’s financial assistance. With the money, it can continue to offer subsidized programs to whose to struggle to afford them. The grand total raised was $25, 727.

“Move to Give provides a strong sense of community and a culture of giving back throughout our centres. This year our members really came together, during a very challenging time for many, to ensure we can keep our doors open to those who have suffered even greater financial hardship due to the pandemic,” said Rhonda Zakala with the YMCA of Okanagan

In 2021, just under 3,000 individuals around the Okanagan relied on the YMCA Assistance Program. Some of the programs include child care, health memberships and child and youth care designed to help children thrive socially, physically and developmentally. One in six children and youth and one in five seniors rely on financial assistance to take part in the YMCA’s services and programs.

To join, donate or to learn more, visit ymcaokanagan.ca/Join/Support-Us

