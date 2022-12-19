OHS looks back on the work of 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

2022: Okanagan Humane Society’s busiest year

A look back on the rescues, volunteers, donations and love

This past year was the busiest for the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) when it came to rescuing and rehoming animals as well as helping with the cost of spay, neuters and veterinary care, for pets of low-income residents or those experiencing certain barriers.

As of the middle of December, there are 137 animals in the care of OHS and so far this year more than 500 pets have found their forever homes.

Romany Runnalls the president of OHS said she has never seen a need as great as the one the charity saw in 2022.

“It’s really important in our community to keep the animal population in check, both for unwanted litters of kittens and dogs,” she said.

Runnalls said the work OHS has been able to do is in part to the donations it receives from the community as well as the many volunteers who assist the society, as there are more than 140 foster homes.

As 2022, draws to a close OHS asks those who might be able to give to donate to the charity’s rescue as well as the pet assistant programs.

Or, be an Angel for the Animals in the local community by donating to Angels for Animals and your donation will be matched. Click here for more information, Learn how you can help.

READ MORE: More than 100 happy children on Christmas thanks to Kelowna charity for Ukrainian refugees

