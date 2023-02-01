2 Okanagan restaurants make top 100 most romantic list, just ahead of Valentine’s Day

Two of the 20 British Columbia restaurants are in the Okanagan

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in Canada in 2022, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)

Need a romantic spot for your Valentine’s Day date?

OpenTable has revealed their top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants across Canada on Wednesday, based on more than one million reviews on their website from Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022. The list features 20 British Columbia restaurants with two of them being in the Okanagan.

Included on the list are Home Block at Cedar Creek Estate Winery in Kelowna and BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country, the same two restaurants that were on OpenTable’s top 100 of 2022 list.

The restaurants were picked off of the number of reviews received and OpenTable’s unique data system, totalling an overall score. Also included in OpenTable’s research was what makes a romantic date successful, when the best time to book a table for Valentine’s Day is, and price.

“Our survey revealed it’s as important to be your best self with your date as it is with the restaurant team taking care of you,” said OpenTable Canada Country Director Matt Davis. “We want to inspire Canadians to pack their charm along with their passion for romance and dining out this Valentine’s Day.”

In the survey, it was found the number one dealbreaker on a date is when people are rude to the restaurant staff. Other dealbreakers included frequent texting at the table, excessive drinking, talking about exes, and chewing with one’s mouth open.

The survey also found the best day to make Valentine’s Day reservations is Feb. 8 with the best dining times being from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

B.C. had the second most romantic restaurants on the list, behind Ontario (46).

The full list is available on OpenTable’s website.

