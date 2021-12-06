2 ice rinks open in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan

Joe Rich and Scotty Creek ice rinks to open

Two community park ice rinks are set to open as winter weather sets into the Central Okanagan.

Joe Rich and Scotty Creek community parks in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan usually open in late December or early January when there are consistent freezing temperatures.

To find out specifically when these rinks will open click here, or call 250-469-6300.

Regional District parks staff maintain the Joe Rich ice surface while community volunteers support the Scotty Creek community park rink.

READ MORE: Parking and waste collection affected by snow in Central Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Figure SkatingOkanaganSnow