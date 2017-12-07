Carli Berry/Capital News Ginger Goma, associate pastor at the Kelowna Community Church, sorts donations from the Tiny Tim Breakfast for The Salvation Army, Thursday morning. About 1,290 toys were donated to the non-profit for its Christmas campaign.

1,290 toys donated for Kelowna Christmas campaign

Toys were donated during the annual Tiny Tim Breakfast

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan had another successful year of gathering toys for its Christmas Toy Depot.

About 1,290 toys were donated during the 17th annual Tiny Tim Breakfast at the Coast Capri Hotel Thursday morning and were unloaded at the Kelowna Community Church on Sutherland Avenue.

“A lot of the really amazing things we got this morning were teen gifts, so gift cards, earbuds, iTunes, movie passes, sport equipment, everything we need for teens,” said Patty Lou Bryant, communications coordinator for the non-profit.

The fundraiser is the biggest toy fundraiser for the organization of the year. Toys will be donated to families in need throughout the season.

Last year, more than 600 families and 1,100 kids received Christmas gifts from The Salvation Army.

“We know there are huge needs here, we’ve had a couple stores that have closed in our community. We know that we have some people that are suddenly in need, so we know this is a really difficult time for them to come,” said Bryant.

The Salvation Army is also accepting toy donations at its church location and thrift stores until Dec. 15.

Bryant said teen items are a priority for the non-profit, such as: gift cards, earbuds, electronics and board games.

“We love doing Christmas, we love that the community comes alongside us and we love the fact together we do bring hope to our communities,” she said.

