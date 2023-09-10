Dozens of entries were submitted to the 104th Peachland Fall Fair. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

104th Peachland Fall Fair sees positive turnout despite wildfires, smoke

Prizes will be awarded to entry winners at 4 p.m.

The 104th Peachland Fall Fair wraps up today at the community centre.

Turnout has been good according to Linda Schneider, treasurer.

“We were concerned because of the smoke, the fire, the weather, the flowers have been reduced because of that, but we are a little bit better than last year.”

Categories cover everything from baking and preserves and flowers and photography to handicrafts and vegetables, eggs and honey.

“In some areas we’re up and in others we’re down,” Schneider added. “In photography we have all new people, and our juniors are way up, highest it’s ever been.”

Ribbons and prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. The fall fair can be found in the community centre at 4450 6 Street in Peachland.

The Peachland Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is also on today until 2 p.m. at Heritage Park on Beach Avenue.

Fall fairOkanagan

 

A first prize entry from the 1949 Peachland Fall Fair. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

A first prize entry from the 1949 Peachland Fall Fair. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

