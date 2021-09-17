1,000 smiles for North Okanagan health care workers

One-thousand delicious thank yous were gifted to North Okanagan health care workers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday.
Thanks to the generosity of Bannister GM, Tim Hortons and the VJH Foundation, 1,000 smile cookies were handed out to health care heroes Sept. 16.
“We brought smiles to hospital workers, long-term care facilities, mental health and substance use downtown team, immunization clinic staff, etc., in Vernon, Enderby and Armstrong,” foundation communications officer Bree Cawley said.
This gift has double-double benefits as well, as all proceeds of Tim’s annual Smile Cookie fundraiser go towards supporting local charities and organizations.
Cookies are up for grabs at any local Tim Hortons until Sept. 19.
