100 new swimmers race in Peachland for Rattlesnake Island Swim

Despite the predicted rainy and stormy weather, the Rattlesnake Island Swim went off without a hitch.

Swimmers chose a one-way 3.1-kilometre swim, or a more demanding seven km swim that looped around Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

“We do see growth from year to year and sometimes it depends on weather and other competing events in the area,” said director Ann Stanley.

Racers started from their positions in Peachland, Saturday morning.

This year there were 100 new swimmers at the Rattlesnake Island Swim, which falls under the Across the Lake Swim society’s umbrella.

