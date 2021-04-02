Volunteers plant native trees along Dungeness River in February 2018. Photo by Charles Espey

Vernon group planting trees for a better world

SENS hosting tree giveaway at Natures Fare

John Barling

Sustainable Environment Network Society

Each year, an area of forest equivalent to the size of Belgium is clear-cut. Eighty-five per cent of the world’s old-growth forests have already been cut down.

This is all rather depressing: however, much can be done to reverse the situation. We can create a better world for our children and grandchildren by helping to reverse global warming through tree-planting projects.

Trees provide a myriad of benefits. Through photosynthesis, they absorb carbon dioxide and give off oxygen. Trees are part of wildlife habitats and some trees provide food and medicine.

They also moderate climate change, reduce wind, cool the earth, increase humidity and provide cool shade during hot weather.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) in Vernon has been promoting tree-planting projects in North Okanagan schools for the past year. They are now hoping schools throughout B.C. will join in the tree-planting project.

Science magazine reports that there is adequate land around the world to increase forested areas by a third. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology recommends forests restoration as the best approach for individuals to reduce the threat of global warming. Major reforestation could erase approximately 100 years worth of carbon emissions.

SENS is inviting people to join the initiative as an individual, with friends or as a class and plant as many trees as you can.

SENS is hosting a free tree giveaway at Natures Fare 3400 30th Ave., Vernon, Saturday, April 10, from 10-3 p.m. Jarrett Columbus of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources donated the trees for the giveaway.






