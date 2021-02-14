Photo MCG

Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

Is it wrong the thing I’m looking most forward to on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, is that it’s the premiere date for the new season of MasterChef Canada?

No, it’s not wrong.

MasterChef Canada is an entertaining program offering valuable tips to the ambitious home cook.

Also, Valentine’s Day is a cruelty.

It is the square on the calendar most likely to raise hope, while dealing disappointment.

When we were little kids it was clean fun, though.

Every class went through the exercise of fashioning Valentine folders from red construction paper, cut like hearts, decorated with white paper doilies, and you could eat the paste.

Each student was required to purchase or make a Valentine for every other child in the class, and slip them in the folders, all pinned along the bottom of the blackboard.

Every boy and girl got the same number of Valentines.

It was a bit like all the players at the dodge ball tournament getting a participant trophy.

Fair, but meaningless, and doing nothing to prepare young people for the real world.

Which is high school, of course.

At the secondary institution in Paris, Ont., attended by both myself and Mr. DeMeer at different times, Valentine’s Day was a big deal.

Carnations were on order to send to others – 50 cents a piece – and student council members spent the morning delivering the flowers to recipients in their various classrooms, along with accompanying messages.

Valentine’s Day is a cruelty.

The popular girls, and a few of the popular boys, received all the carnations, making an enormous fuss in the process.

I was not a popular girl, in most circles.

Probably something I said.

Two years running I considered sending carnations to myself, just to not be left out.

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

Mr. DeMeer came home from work with two dozen roses, on the Feb. 14 following our nuptials.

First words out of my mouth were: “How much did those cost?”

Second sentence and a death blow to romance: “You put those on the VISA, didn’t you?”

Money wasn’t really the genesis of all that ingratitude.

Anyone with an ovary understands flowers given from your partner don’t count unless you accept them among an admiring crowd of your peers.

It’s a high school thing.

Why did he not send them to the office so my coworkers could ooh and aah and experience envy?

Making matters worse, on Feb. 15 $60 worth of roses were half dead in the vase on the kitchen table, limp and wrinkled at the edges.

In a pique I bundled them up and drove them to the florist where they were procured, demanding compensation.

After a thorny discussion the store manager said he would give me new roses.

Sliding my business card across the counter I responded: “Fine. Have them delivered to my office.”

I’m incredibly blessed with much love in my life. (Mr. DeMeer is a martyr and so was St. Valentine of Rome. Coincidence?) I’ve more children and friends than I deserve.

And I don’t need one day a year to be reminded of that fact.

It gets spread out over all 365.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Also don’t forget it’s the premiere date for the new season of MasterChef Canada.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Couch attack leads to paw-sitive customer experience in Shuswap

Just Posted

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

A summary of bylaw enforcement in the North Okanagan in 2020 has been presented to the Regional District Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Vernon Morning Star file)
2020 bylaw enforcement in North Okanagan summarized

Homeless camps, aggressive dogs, noise complaints kept bylaw enforcement officers busy last year

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is proposing to add a new outdoor patio and indoor lounge, pending public input and approval from the regional district. (BX Press photo)
Vernon cidery hopes to add outdoor patio, new indoor lounge

BX Press Cidery is adapting to COVID-19 business models, but RDNO says public input needed first

Recipients of two Vernon Winter Carnival Scholarships were awarded Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Wayne Emde photo)
Vernon grad students’ essays earn Winter Carnival scholarships

The two students each received $500 out of 19 entrants

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photo MCG
Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

AIM Roads put this meme together to remind people that the sanders are out and to give them some room. Highway 97 saw several vehicles slide into the ditch or crash because of black ice Saturday night.
Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Most Read