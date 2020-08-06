Taylor: Things you never knew you knew

Learning through osmosis is explored in Jim Taylor’s latest column

Harvest times tend to come along all at once. I went out last week to offer volunteer services to my vegetable garden, and realized that the peas, raspberries, onions and potatoes all needed attention at the same time.

I know how to pick and shell peas. I know how to pick raspberries. But I realized I didn’t have a clue about the right time to pull onions or dig potatoes.

So I called a friend. Who is, fortunately, kind enough not to laugh at my ignorance.

“You need to bend the tops of the onions over,” she said.

The tops of my onions had fallen over already, on their own.

“Then you can pull them,” she said. “But they’ll need to be dried.”

More questions. More advice.

Before this year, I didn’t have to phone friends about these simple details. I simply asked Joan. She always knew. Not something she learned by studying textbooks. Nor something she learned in class. And not some formula she could punch up on a calculator or find on a diagram.

I’m sure she never knew how she knew about onions. Or roses. Or coffee. She just knew.

Dictionaries and encyclopedias define “osmosis” as the ability of one kind of fluid to pass through some kind of filter into another fluid.

I think of osmosis as the process of learning, without ever knowing that you’re learning. It just filters into your consciousness.

Maybe your mother said, “See, the tops have fallen over.” Or, about potatoes, “Just dig with your fingers, and feel how big the potatoes have grown.” Or, “Don’t mix silverware with stainless steel in the dishwasher.”

Whatever it was, the message got planted in your consciousness forever.

It ain’t book-learnin’ that makes you smart. It’s what you absorbed by osmosis – knowledge, ideas, attitudes that passed imperceptibly through the filter between you and someone else.

Some of those things are good (at least, in my values). Things like kindness, hospitality, tolerance and sensitivity. Nobody can tell you how to put yourself into someone else’s life situation, to understand what it feels like for that man to be lonely, for that woman to suffer constant pain, for that child to fear abuse.

You learn those lessons by watching how someone else responds.

Mothers, particularly. Mothers aren’t always right. But even when they’re wrong, in general, they interact do what they do with love. That in itself is worth learning. I thought I had a close relationship with my son until, as we scattered his ashes, Joan’s words reminded me that she had known him nine months longer.

The Bible calls it “hesed,” loosely translated as “womb love.”

Of course, you can also learn bad things by osmosis. Prejudice against other races, nationalities, and sexes. Contempt for the less fortunate. Selfishness. Narrow religion.

Perhaps no one actually intended to pass on those attitudes. But they did. And their ways of thinking became your ways of thinking.

Nowadays, you can Google what to do with onions and potatoes. Wikipedia will tell you more than you ever wanted to know about racism or intolerance. But neither of them will change your attitudes and perceptions.

Those, you have to absorb by osmosis.

Jim Taylor lives in Lake Country: rewrite@shaw.ca

READ MORE: Taylor: I am the splash in the great pond

READ MORE: Dr. Henry art opens Lumby exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reforming the PST can be a powerful tool to get people, businesses back to work long-term

Just Posted

CrossFit Vernon celebrates a decade of community

For 10 years, CrossFit Vernon has been supporting their community

Vernon veteran reaches 101 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Birthday celebration through the window at care home

Water draws Vernon artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

Lake Country Food Bank camera stolen

Silver Ford crew cab seen taking equipment from social service agency

Okanagan highlanders dance in support of kids, food banks

A nationwide virtual dance-a-thon will garner donations for Food Bank Canada and Kids Help Phone

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Saskatchewan group overwhelmed by kindness of Sicamous, Salmon Arm communities

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Merritt man arrested after allegedly touching children inappropriately

Skylar Mcleod, 24, is facing six charges, including one for sexual interference

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

‘The depth of the water, as well as the topography of the lake, made the recovery of the deceased very challenging’ - RCMP

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

Most Read