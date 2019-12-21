Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice. She has been practicing law since 1994, with brief stints away to begin raising children. Susan has experience in many areas of law, but is most drawn to areas in which she can make a positive difference in people’s lives, including employment law. She has been a member of the Law Society of Alberta since 1994 and a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 2015. Susan grew up in Saskatchewan. Her parents were both entrepreneurs, and her father was also a union leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of workers. Before moving to B.C., Susan practiced law in both Calgary and Fort McMurray, AB. Living and practicing law in Fort McMurray made a lasting impression on Susan. It was in this isolated and unique community that her interest in employment law, and Canada’s oil sands industry, took hold. In 2013, Susan moved to the Okanagan with her family, where she currently resides. Photo: Contributed

Kootnekoff: A lawyer’s Christmas wish

A Christmas article for the Man in Red

Do you remember me?

I sat upon your knee

I wrote to you with childhood fantasies

A grown-up lawyer now,

I still have hope somehow,

I’m not a child but my heart still can dream

So here’s my lifelong wish,

My lawyer’s Christmas list,

Not for myself, but for a world in need

No more lives torn apart,

Compassion from the start,

and time would heal the heart,

No more need for courts or jail,

Tribunals would be gone,

And fair play would prevail,

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list

As adults we realize

It is not what one buys,

Happiness is not found beneath the tree

Though we have good intents,

Decisions and judgments

May leave behind a damaged human soul

No more lives torn apart,

Connection from the start,

and time would heal the heart

No more need for courts or jails,

Tribunals would be gone,

Humanity prevails,

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list

What is this illusion called?

The innocence of youth?

Maybe only in our blind belief

Can we ever find the truth

No more lives torn apart,

And kindness from the start,

And time would heal the heart

No more need for laws or courts,

For judges, juries, torts,

For lawyers of all sorts

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list

This is my only lifelong wish

This is my lawyer’s Christmas list.

The content of this article is intended to provide very general thoughts and general information, not to provide legal advice. Specialist advice from a qualified legal professional should be sought about your specific circumstances.

If you would like to reach us, we may be reached through our website, at www.inspirelaw.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Just Posted

Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

Team Canada made their last cut Saturday ahead of the tournament start on Dec. 26

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

City of Kelowna dismantling temporary homeless camp at Recreation Avenue

The site will be partially decommissioned as emergency shelters open up

More funding needed to combat invasive mussels in the Okanagan

An open letter was sent to the minister of fisheries demanding the government do more

Free Christmas dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission this weekend

The meal is open to anyone in the community and is available, at no cost, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

YLW expects 100,000 people this holiday season

The airport’s busiest time is during the Christmas peak

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

Avalanche closure planned for Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The highway will be closed 4 a.m.-noon Dec. 21

BREAKING: Eight-car collision on Silver Star Road

BX-Swan Lake fire responding to reports of crash

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Most Read