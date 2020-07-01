Exploring the BX Ranch Trail near Vernon

BX Ranch Trail – East Vernon Road Entrance. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society)
BX Ranch Trail – BX Road entrance. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society)
BX Ranch Trail – East Vernon Road Trailhead. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society)
BX Ranch Trail – view to Foothills, Silverstar Mountain, Vernon Hill. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society)
Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

There’s a new trail in town waiting for you to check out!

The BX Ranch Trail is a lovely 2.25 kilometre trail that wraps around the former BX Ranch farmlands offering picturesque vistas of the Foothills, Silver Star Mountain, Vernon Hill, and Black Rock.

The trail passes Mutrie Dog Park and ends at the BX Ranch Dog Park.

Wonderful songbirds greeted us as we wandered through the fields and over several wooden ramps. Rest on the benches along the trail and soak in the panoramic views. Dogs must be on leash and please pick up after them.

The trail has three entrance points:

  1. East Vernon Road (east end of trail): From Black Rock Road, turn north onto East Vernon Road. A small parking lot and trailhead signpost are on west side of road, near a big wooden barn.
  2. BX Ranch Dog Park (north end of trail): From the parking lot, head south, across BX Road, up the hill through an idyllic shaded pine forest. At the top of the hill, the trail enters the flat ranchlands and continues south towards Mutrie Dog Park.
  3. Mutrie Dog Park (centre of trail): On Mutrie Road at the east end of the park, a gate enters the middle of the trail. Head north 850m to the BX Ranch Dog Park on BX Road. Or head 1.4 km south and east to the East Vernon Rd Trailhead and parking lot.

Garbage bins, dog bag dispensers, and wayfinding posts are located at each entrance.

While enjoying Greater Vernon’s trails keep these physical distancing guidelines in mind:

  • maintain a distance of at least two metres from others
  • switch to single file when passing others
  • avoid congregating at trailheads or on the trail
  • chose times that are less busy
  • chose trails that are nearby
  • stay home, if you are feeling unwell

Visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society’s website (ribbonsofgreen.ca) to access their online interactive trail map, which provides maps and trail descriptions of all Greater Vernon Trails.

– submitted by Ingrid Neumann, Ribbons of Green Trails Society

Exploring the BX Ranch Trail near Vernon

