BOOMER TALK: Talking back

Columnist Carole Fawcett responds to feedback over ‘Are you Sheeple?’ column

Vernon Morning Star columnist Carole Fawcett hopes boomers and seniors will share personal stories for a potential book. (File photo)

Normally, I don’t respond to negative comments about the subject of my column, as I truly believe we all have the right to have our own opinion. I may not agree with you, but I understand you may have a different viewpoint. I like to hear others viewpoints as they can be thought-provoking.

Thank you to anyone who takes the time to respond positively or negatively. Although the 11-page email was a bit over the top, thank you for putting me in the same league as Dr. Bonnie Henry.

We live in a world that seems to be skewed from almost every view. We have issues concerning our environment (climate change), we are in a pandemic according to the World Health Organization (whether you agree or don’t agree), misinformation and bizarre theories are being spread and believed faster than any time in history due to social media.

I referenced the Holocaust in a recent column and a reader thought that it meant that I didn’t believe it. This perplexed me, as I was actually comparing the danger of misinformation perpetuated by an evil leader and what can happen as a result. In this case, the murder of six million Jews by Hitler and his cruel henchmen.

My parents worked in British Intelligence in post-war Germany and I have always had a strong interest in the Second World War and the horrors that happened due to Nazi propaganda.

It was pointed out to me what Hitler did was considered to be legal. This, of course, does not make it acceptable and it was poisonous beliefs and toxic propaganda that created the silence around the horrific treatment of Jews, gays and others. Democracy was gone and fascism ruled.

History inevitably repeats itself and I think this is what is happening now. I believe we are sliding backwards on many levels.

Women’s rights that were so hard fought for are on the verge of being undone in the U.S. (depending on what happens in November) and we are seeing unproven scientific information from questionable sources.

If you read or hear anyone slicing away at our democracy and spreading misinformation, speak up. It is only when we speak up that we will help to stop the possible erosion of democracy as we know it. Silence will only enable it to spread.

Take care everyone and be safe out there.

Carole Fawcett is a freelance writer, life coach, humourist.

www.wordaffair.com

