Who donates 10-year-old food?

Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

A Christmas hamper program in Princeton B.C. has one request for the holidays: no old food.

Collection drives are underway to receive non-perishables for the annual effort that makes Christmas brighter for about 110 families. However volunteers are finding some residents use the campaign to clean out their cupboards.

“It happens every year,” said Heather King, a program organizer.

This Christmas calls for donations are being accompanied by a request: don’t donate anything that expires before 2018.

At a recent community event where people were asked to bring canned goods approximately half of the donations had to be thrown out because they were old, she said.

“There was something in there from 2007.”

