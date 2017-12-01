(flickr/Michael)

What is your most embarrassing work story?

These 25 scenarios taken from senior managers in North America will make you cringe

Think your boss has it easy?

That’s not always the case.

A new survey from a Canadian staffing firm asked senior managers to recount their most embarrassing moments at work. Their answers ranged from the the silly to the serious as you’ll see below:

25 of the Most Embarrassing Work Stories from Robert Half

There were some common themes throughout the survey, and as anyone who’s worked in an office environment knows, it’s always the tech troubles that cause the most stress.

Other situations that brought about multiple responses had to do with mistaken identity, wardrobe malfunctions, and food bloopers.

“Experiencing the occasional embarrassing moment at work is something we can all relate to,” said Koula Vasilopoulos, a district president for OfficeTeam, the agency that developed this survey.

“Recover smoothly and avoid any prolonged awkwardness by staying composed and responding with a sense of humour.”

The research was conducted by an independent firm that spoke with 300 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada and the United States.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report
Next story
Who donates 10-year-old food?

Just Posted

Family tradition kicks off season at Stuart Park

Kelowna’s Gramiaks had a tradition to uphold Friday morning as they laced up their skates

Expect to see changes at Water Street and Sunset Drive

Test piling is due to take place the week of Dec. 4, lasting five to six days.

Kelowna temporary shelter opens on Leon

The shelter opened last night

Two candidates for BCFGA president

North Okanagan orchardist and BCFGA vice-president vie for leadership role

Vipers, NOYFSS turn back arena clock

BC Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers to play game 80 years to the day Vernon Civic Arena opened

One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

New campaign urges callers to keep 911 clear for those with real emergencies

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Researchers look at neuron numbers to determines species’ intelligence

UPDATE: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

Child struck at crosswalk in Abbotsford

Missing plane search focuses over Revelstoke reservoir

Weather is hampering the search for a missing plane that took off from Penticton, Saturday

Who donates 10-year-old food?

Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

False killer whale’s death linked to bacterial infection

Vancouver Aquarium releases statement on preliminary results from a necropsy on Chester

CHBA Central Okanagan announces finalists for the 2018 Tommie Awards

“The success of Tommie Awards could not be achieved without a strong and vibrant industry”

B.C. boosts funding for women, children affected by violence

Premier John Horgan said that funding for these kinds of services “has been stagnant,” in the past

What is your most embarrassing work story?

These 25 scenarios taken from senior managers in North America will make you cringe

Most Read

  • Who donates 10-year-old food?

    Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

  • What is your most embarrassing work story?

    These 25 scenarios taken from senior managers in North America will make you cringe

  • Study finds dogs smarter than cats

    Researchers look at neuron numbers to determines species’ intelligence