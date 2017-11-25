VicPD Chief Del Manak rescues a lost $10 bill dropped by a Victoria woman on Broughton at Douglas Street Friday afternoon. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Victoria police chief rescues lost $10 bill

The banknote was promptly returned to its owner, safe and unharmed

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak always keeps a watchful eye on the streets of his city.

When a woman named Anna dropped a $10 bill at the corner of Broughton and Douglas streets Friday afternoon, Manak was there to rescue it. The chief was in conversation with a Black Press reporter at the time when the woman walked by and the bill dropped beside him.

“Wait! You dropped $10!” shouted Manak, who ran after her.

He returned the valuable banknote to its owner, safe and unharmed.

Who better to lose money in front of than your local police chief?

Previous story
Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome
Next story
First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News shares popular stories from the week

Lake Country resident provides community with Christmas cheer

Doug Rupp’s annual holiday display will be ready Dec. 1 on Chase Road

Police take down at Kelowna Princess Auto

A reported theft occurred Saturday afternoon

Opera Kelowna offers holiday ensemble

A Christmas Classic starts tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Country Food Bank doesn’t make the cut

The food bank will continue fundraising after it didn’t win an online grant

What’s happening

Find out what is going on this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Video of dog honking truck horn at Beban Park going viral

Video was posted Nov. 19 and has been viewed over 225,000 times.

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Trudeau calls on men to help end violence against women

PM’s statement meant to acknowledge International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley still at risk to reoffend: parole board

Hopley kidnapped three-year-old Kienan Hebert from Sparwood home in September 2011

Justin Bieber surprises B.C. minor hockey practice

The Canadian pop megastar was in Whistler for the weekend and asked to join the practice

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation joins ‘hologram’ protest vs Kinder Morgan pipeline

The demonstration was staged by Greenpeace Canada at the headquarters of TD Bank in Toronto

UBC creates new way to find unwanted animal products in ground beef

Technique can ID foreign species in meat and locate offal mixed in with meat of the same species

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

President: ‘I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!’

Most Read