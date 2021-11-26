Winter Market 2019 in downtown Kelowna. (Instagram)

Winter Street Market returns to downtown Kelowna

The market will take place on Water Street on Dec. 4

Downtown Kelowna will once again see the lights and magic of Christmas during the Winter Street Market.

After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, the market is back and will take over Water Street between the roundabouts.

Vendors will be selling their Christmas wares, as usual, mulled wine and ciders will be available for purchase and there will be lots of room for all who attend, said Mark Burley with the Downtown Kelowna Association.

“Naturally, we will be performing “Light Up” of the Christmas tree in Stuart Park as we have for over 30 years,” he said.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs till 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.

There is room for a few more vendors, for those looking to claim a tent click here.

