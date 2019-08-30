Electric cooktop. (Agent Smith/Flickr under CC license)

Whirlpool, KitchenAid cooktops recalled over potential fire hazard

Health Canada recall affects about 3,000 products

Health Canada has issued a recall on thousands of cooktops because of a potential fire hazard.

A release from the federal agency says the heating elements on the cooktops may energize without any user input.

The recall affects about 3,000 products produced by the Tennessee-based Whirlpool Corporation under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

Health Canada says no injuries have been reported in this country, although there has been one report of cabinet damage due to the cooktop being on for a long time.

In the U.S., where more than 20,000 of the affected units were sold, two people have reported suffering minor burns.

Anyone who owns one of the products is advised to immediately contact Whirlpool for a free replacement.

The Canadian Press

