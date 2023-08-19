West Kelowna’s Hatching Post restaurant serving up hot dogs to help evacuees

The Hatching Post is open until 11:30 p.m. Saturday night

The Hatching Post in West Kelowna is serving free hot dogs to evacuees and frontline workers to help during wildfires. (@thehatchingpost/Instagram)

The Hatching Post Brewery and Jason Parkes Customs is helping out evacuees and frontline workers during the wildfires.

At the West Kelowna restaurant, they are providing complimentary food for all evacuees and frontline workers.

Part of the complimentary food is free hot dogs.

The Hatching Post is also staying open until 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 2850 Boucherie Road.

