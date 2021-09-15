(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)

(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)

West Kelowna Walmart remains closed after fire

Blaze tore through the loading bays on Sept. 1

The Westbank Walmart remains closed after a Sept. 1 fire tore through the building’s loading docks.

While the store sustained minimal damage due to the fire, a significant amount of smoke made its way into the building. Crews have been cleaning up and repairing the store over the past two weeks.

“This appears to be a criminal act that will, unfortunately, impact many of our customers and associates. We are working closely with officials as they investigate,” said Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada’s manager of corporate affairs.

Fefer said the store will reopen as soon as it can but did not provide a specific date.

Walmart will pay employees for their scheduled shifts and has offered workers the chance to work in neighbouring stores.

