WATCH: Window-shopping Easter egg hunt on in Vernon next week

The Downtown Vernon Association also announced the return of free Saturday parking April 3

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) is helping to usher in a most welcome spring season starting next week.

Free Saturday parking will return to the downtown core on Saturday (April 3).

People can also get involved in a window Easter egg scavenger hunt by picking up a game sheet in Thursday’s Morning Star publication on April 1, or visiting the DVA’s Facebook page.

There are 12 stores that will have a specific numbered egg in their window display for residents to search out and win prizes, the DVA said on its Facebook page, where it will be providing updates and announcements about all Downtown Days activities, April 3, May 8, Sept. 11 and Oct. 2.

Residents can mark April 3 and May 8 on their calendars, as the DVA says it will have activities and free flowers on offer for Mother’s Day Weekend.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
