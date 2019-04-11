Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck as the the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes over the Rutland Centennial Hall (215 Shephard Rd.) in Kelowna on Thursday.

Attendees can expect to connect with dozens of B.C. employers looking to expand or add to their existing workforce. The career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features everyone from BC Corrections, Sun Life Financial and ICBC to the Flowr Corporation, Interior Health and Okanagan College.

