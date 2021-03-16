Wage subsidy program helps North Okanagan employers

WorkBC’s Wage Subsidy program is designed to help North Okanagan employers receive funding to hire employees and grow their business. (Black Press file photo)

North Okanagan employers can get funding to hire employees and grow their business using the WorkBC Wage Subsidy program.

“Employers are facing so many more challenges today and the streamlined WorkBC Wage Subsidy program is easy to use, supporting employers to grow their teams and access these dollars at a critical time,” says Kim Lauritsen, employment services manager, WorkBC Employment Services in Vernon.

The Wage Subsidy program reimburses employers for 30 per cent or more of an eligible, full-time employee’s wages for up to 24 weeks. Other incentives are available to hire youth and people with disabilities.

Employers looking to hire can now easily apply online and can be ready for the next steps right away. They can have an employee already in mind or WorkBC can share potential applicants they think could be a good fit. Employers have to apply for the Wage Subsidy program before hiring to qualify for the funding. After a successful placement is made, WorkBC also helps set up both parties for a successful start with clear job expectations, orientation and more.

“We are here to help employers and encourage them to contact us to help them hire employees and help grow businesses,” says Lauritsen.

Employers interested in hiring and accessing the wage subsidy can learn more or apply.

