Tanya Wick

Vernon woman captures prestigious foresty honour

Tanya Wick from Tolko wins Women In Forest Award of Excellence

The Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) presented the Women in Forestry Award of Excellence to a Vernon woman in Ottawa Wednesday, May 23.

Tanya Wick, from Tolko Industries, picked up the award.

The Award of Excellence for Women in Forestry is presented to a recipient who has shown leadership and contribution to women in the forest products sector.

“As the voice of the forest industry, FPAC has developed an awards program that salutes those who are making a difference and serve as an inspiration to all of us,” said FPAC CEO Derek Nighbor. “The forest products industry in Canada is becoming more diverse and is committed to encouraging women to join Canada’s greenest workforce and celebrating the accomplishments of female leaders in our sector today.”

As the first female executive in Tolko’s history, Wick has seen her role expand from vice-president, human resources, to vice-president, people and services, and partners with executive leadership and the board of directors to shape and execute the organization’s strategic direction.

Her leadership expertise spans a wide range of operational functions, including human resources, payroll, procurement, administration and communications.

Described as someone who “ups everyone’s game,” Wick is blazing trails in the forest industry by executing a youth initiative and women’s strategy to promote greater participation of these key demographics.

“I’m honoured to be among those acknowledged by these awards and appreciate FPAC for celebrating the many achievements of those in our industry,” said Wick. “My sincere thanks to Tolko for the opportunities they have given me and for their openness and dedication to supporting women in leadership.”

The Women in Forestry Award of Excellence is part of an awards program developed by Forest Products Association of Canada to celebrate the sector’s best and brightest, those who are making unique contributions in support of Canada’s forest products sector.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada
Next story
DeHart: East Kelowna market teems with artists and artisans

Just Posted

Don’t swim in Mission Creek, says regional district

The Kelowna creek is flowing faster and is much colder with the upper elevation snowmelt

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from an island after their rafts were swept away.

Central Okanagan EDC boss to sit on provincial board

Corie Griffiths elected to Local Government Management Association of B.C. board

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Surprise hot air balloon landings in Kelowna

Balloon with 6 passengers aboard lands on Blondeaux Crescent

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Vernon woman captures prestigious foresty honour

Tanya Wick from Tolko wins Women In Forest Award of Excellence

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

Most Read