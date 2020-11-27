The staff at The Roster are excited to give back with the sports club’s Dish Out the Kindness fundraising initiative in support of the Upper Room Mission and the Starfish Backpack program. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The staff at The Roster are excited to give back with the sports club’s Dish Out the Kindness fundraising initiative in support of the Upper Room Mission and the Starfish Backpack program. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon sports club dishes out kindness

Upper Room Mission and Starfish Backpack Program will benefit from The Roster sales

Feeding the less fortunate is on the roster this year.

The holidays are a season for giving and that is something The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is on a quest to do as it launches Dish Out the Kindness – a monthlong fundraising initiative in December to support two local charities.

The Roster’s fundraiser will raise much-needed funds to support Upper Room Mission and the Kalamalka Starfish Pack Program, both offer food support in Vernon.

With any regular-priced entrée purchased for dine in or take out, Saturday through Wednesday throughout December, the Roster will donate $5 towards a $5,000 goal.

In addition, the club will be donating $5 from all gift certificate purchases of $50 or more throughout December. Proceeds will be evenly split between the two charities.

“In tough times when many businesses are struggling, charities are often hit the hardest and both these organizations are very important to our community,” owner Hussein Hollands said. “We felt we needed to do our part. As a restaurant, we are in the business of feeding people and we feel it’s important to give back by feeding the hungry.”

Over the past 40 years, the Upper Room Mission has served countless meals to those in need. The Starfish Program provides backpacks with two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and snacks to hungry students each weekend of the school year.

“The Mission does not receive government funding and relies on donations and community support to operate,” URM general manager Naomi Rouck said. “We are so grateful to The Roster for their support.”

Starfish Packs recognizes that many students rely on school breakfast and lunch programs to fill their tummy onschool days.

“When it comes to the weekend, they don’t have the food they need. Starfish Packs was designed to change that,” program co-chair Krista Blankley. “We are humbled by the support and are thrilled to see Rosters help in this time of need.”

The Roster restaurant manager Rachel Rejc added that while restaurants are struggling financially due to the pandemic, support from club members, restaurant patrons and the local community, have made a significant difference. The addition of a back lounge has allowed for more seating to help customers maintain social distancing, while adding new activities like spikeball and table tennis have brought in new people to the sports club.

“To survive in these times, businesses have to be innovative and look at ways to diversify,” said Rejc. “But a significant factor in our viability has been the support local movement, which has allowed many businesses to stay open and we are so grateful to the community for their continued support. In turn, The Roster wants to do our part and support locally as well.”

READ MORE: Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

READ MORE: Vernon mom shares Christmas care

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasfundraiserSports Lounges

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cantina Kelowna closes due to COVID-19 case

Just Posted

The staff at The Roster are excited to give back with the sports club’s Dish Out the Kindness fundraising initiative in support of the Upper Room Mission and the Starfish Backpack program. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon sports club dishes out kindness

Upper Room Mission and Starfish Backpack Program will benefit from The Roster sales

Emergency responders reported to a vehicle over an embankment Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m. on Highway 97 on hospital hill. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Vehicle over embankment slows Highway 97 traffic in Vernon

Emergency crews respond to reports of vehicle over an embankment Friday night

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Update: Glenmore Rd reopens after ‘serious’ high-speed collision

Collision occured at 2910 Glenmore Road North, at approx. 2:30 p.m.

Cantina closed due to COVID. Instagram.
Cantina Kelowna closes due to COVID-19 case

The restaurant will be closed until Dec. 10

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Summerland residents have been receiving a telephone scam with the number showing as the telephone number of the local RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media files)
Summerland RCMP telephone number spoofed in scam calls

Number used in scam attempts from tax agency

(Village of Lumby photo)
Mysterious, loud ‘boom’ shakes North Okanagan residents

Village staff, Earthquakes Canada aren’t sure what caused the explosion-like sound

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)
Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton law courts
Osoyoos child sex offender in court

Shawn Titus, 37, is charged with possession of child porn

Most Read