Vernon phone app helps mental health

Order in some food and you can help mental health and local business.
Vernon’s On Ouchs, creator of the Driver Dispatcher phone app, will give five dollars from every delivery Saturday, Jan. 30, to the Canadian Mental Health Association in memory of one of his dearest friends and all people who lost battles with mental illness.
“We feel it is important to raise awareness of mental illness in these trying times and after,” said Ouchs on the Driver Dispatcher Facebook page.
Driver Dispatcher is a local delivery company working exclusively with local restaurants to have their food delivered safely to their customers. Ordering from the restaurant directly keeps the money in the pockets of the local community who are trying to weather the pandemic.
“We hope to have everyone’s support this Saturday to help our local businesses and CMHA Vernon,” said Ouchs.
A list of Driver Dispatcher participating restaurants can be found here.
