File Photo

File Photo

Vernon organics business looks to harvest Dragon’s Den dollars

BlueSky Organics lawn and garden products a popular product as COVID-19 prompts many to grow their own food

A growing trend toward organics has seen the popular Dragon’s Den look at digging into Vernon’s own BlueSky Organics.

Co-owners Mary Horvatincic and Sean Shepherd auditioned earlier this year for the upcoming season of the hit CBC television show.

And the timing is perfect.

“With COVID-19 families are home more and have a greater interest in food security, and growing their own organic food and is top of mind for many people,” Horvatincic said.

Gardening is very therapeutic, but for people who do not have extra space in their yards or are living in a multi-family residence, community gardens are needed. It’s something Blue Sky is seeing more of and also wants to contribute to with a pilot community garden project in Vernon called Grow Your Own Food Project, which Blue Sky plans to duplicate across the country.

“Building community one garden a time is how we are going to change the world,” Horvatincic said. “Last year when COVID started, we delivered directly to homes everything to build a garden box from a recycled pallet to the soil. We will be doing this again this year although will be offering seeds starting this spring.”

BlueSky recently secured a contract with Home Depot Canada for this season along with Costco online with its Whole Earth Product line.

“This is why we have gone to the Dragons as we are looking for a value-added equity partner,” Horvatincic said.

Dragon’s Den gives aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of wealthy Canadian business moguls — the Dragons.

“Successful pitchers will have a chance to earn real investment from the Dragons’ own pockets,” associate producer Nicole MacKay said. “They’ll be looking for the biggest and best deals from coast-to-coast.

Founded in 2014, BlueSky’s original line of products was formulated for cannabis production, to assist the growing trend. But it has since expanded into lawn and garden and developed an entire line (Whole Earth) packaged in recyclable packaging and moving to compostable, derived from hemp packaging, ethically-sourced raw materials, products promoting regeneration of our soils, to grow certifiable organic food commercially or at home. Pet, child and bee safe, the products are created with all in mind.

“What we put on our lawns do end up eventually in our food through waterways,” Horvatincic said. “We have to learn how to undo what we have done to our environment and work together to do this.”

BlueSky has the vision to not only promote sustainability but to educate and bridge the gap between sustainability and regenerative for future generations.

“We feel sustainability is not enough, our vision and dream has created BlueSky Organics and have been fortunate to build a team that is just as passionate as we are to help us execute on this vision and change the world.”

READ MORE: Okanagan company’s new cannabis grow system reduces environmental impact

READ MORE: Vernon sisters leave Dragon’s Den with a deal for their zero-waste company

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local BusinessOrganic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020
Next story
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Just Posted

Soil microbiologist Kris Nichols is coming to the TRU Campus in Williams Lake on May 24 to discuss soil, farming and other related topics at a seminar. Black Press File Photo.
Vernon organics business looks to harvest Dragon’s Den dollars

BlueSky Organics lawn and garden products a popular product as COVID-19 prompts many to grow their own food

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP delivered Starfish Packs on behalf of the Kalamalka Rotary Club. (RCMP)
Mounties deliver breakfast to Vernon schools

Kalamalka Starfish Society gets helping hand from RCMP

An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More cases of COVID in Vernon elementary schools

Three more potential exposures at Coldstream and Vernon schools

Three Lake Country men were fined a total of $11,000 in Kelowna Provincial Court April 8, 2021, for illegally hunting two bull moose in Vernon in 2017, and another two moose in Revelstoke in 2019. (Dave Rothwell Photography)
Three Lake Country men fined $11K total for poaching moose in Vernon, Revelstoke

Four bull moose in total were killed illegally in separate ‘party hunting’ incidents in 2017 and 2019

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like on B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

With hospital, care home and school visits on hold, service finds another way to connect

École Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at École Kelowna Secondary School

Earlier in the week, Interior Health confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

Most Read