Speedy Glass, and Apple Auto Glass, were part of the Drive Pink Campaign through their parent company Belron Canada, raising funds across B.C. for the Canadian Cancer Society to support women in their community living with breast cancer. (Contributed)

Vernon glass shops install cancer funds

Drive Pink Campaign raises $9,000 in support of women living with breast cancer

Two local businesses joined the ranks of 58 service centres across B.C. to support women living with breast cancer.

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass raised $9,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society through the Drive Pink Campaign.

Teams from these shops across British Columbia contributed to the campaign by collecting donations through their activities. Under their parent company Belron Canada, these banners donated $2 for every pair of wipers sold. Considering the current situation and all the challenges related to this year, the participating stores were thrilled to donate $4,500 in support to the Drive Pink Campaign. They were able to partner with Trico, the wipers supplier for all three chains, who graciously agreed to match the donation, totalling the sum of $9,000.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. About one in eight women will develop this form of cancer in their lifetime and one in 31 will die from it. In the past years, the Canadian Cancer Society has invited vehicle service centres across the country to raise funds that are used for ground-breaking research and services that help women and their families cope with the disease and live their lives more fully.

“In one way or another, we are all affected by breast cancer. For us, it is natural to contribute in any way we can to this cause that is close to our hearts,” Belron’s director of operations Fernando Pierri said. “This year, even though the campaign was held in a time of a pandemic, which is undoubtedly a more difficult time for many, we were happy to be able to surpass last year’s donation.”

Vernon’s Speedy Glass and Apple Auto Glass were part of the campaign.

With every donation, contribution and growth in the research, progress is being made against breast cancer. The five-year net survival rate for this disease is now 87 per cent. Early detection and increased screening rates combined with better treatment therapies have resulted in at least a 44 per cent decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980’s.

“At the Canadian Cancer Society, we truly believe that women diagnosed with breast cancer should have a long and fulfilled life. We believe that life is bigger than cancer,” the society’s corporate partnerships account executive Travis Paskaruk said. “We work tirelessly to ensure that women with cancer and their loved ones have access to quality services and ongoing support, and it is the contribution of generous donors that supports our research efforts.”

