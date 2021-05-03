Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx explains the Mission Possible assignment to secret agents in a video. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce - screenshot)

Vernon chamber seeks more ‘secret agents’ in extended mission

Another week added to Mission Possible challenge to support local businesses

Vernonites have one extra week to take on the local Chamber of Commerce’s Mission Possible challenge.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce partnered with Tourism Vernon in a “secret mission” to bolster support for local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated provincial health orders.

The tasks were set to expire May 2 after a four-week run, but due to its popularity and success, another week has been thrown into the mix to “recruit more secret agents.”

This time around, all previous tasks have been reopened and participants can take on any or all to enter for the grand prize: the ultimate staycation.

The grand prize includes a two-night stay for two at Sparkling Hill Resort, a round of golf at The Rise, dinner at Marten Brewing, a wine tour with Mojo Tours and a World of Whisky Tasting at Okanagan Spirits.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response to Mission Possible but we know there are so many more people who want to do their part for Greater Vernon,” chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.

“This covert operation of infiltrating businesses, gathering intelligence and solving clues is a fun way of showing your community pride.”

The tasks for each week can be found at vernonchamber.ca/mission-possible.

“Any or all tasks may be completed to submit your entry for the grand prize,” a statement reads. “The more weekly tasks you complete, the more opportunities you have to win.”

