Triumph Coffee had hoped to create an outdoor patio space in the accessible parking stall in front of its business, but the City of Vernon has curbed those plans. (Triumph photo)

Vernon coffee shop bid for patio space curbed

Triumph wanted to expand into accessible stall but was denied

One downtown Vernon business’ attempts to expand have been stalled.

Triumph Coffee had hoped to use the accessible parking spot in front of the 30th Avenue business to create an outdoor patio, similar to others that have popped up this summer.

But Vernon city council has blocked the expansion plans in favour of keeping the prime parking spot.

”I’ve been monitoring that stall and there is quite often a person parked in there with an accessible badge on their mirror,” Coun. Brian Quiring said. “I think there are quite a few disabled people that are using that stall.”

Neighbouring businesses have also expressed their concerns.

“With a very large senior population on our block, this meter is located in the perfect spot for them to access the services that they need in Downtown Vernon,” The Fig owner David Scarlatescu said.

One frequent user is Frank, a former RCMP officer who was severely injured in a car accident, but still goes to the gym and gets out daily, with the help of a cane.

“He uses this spot almost daily to eat at The Fig and weekly to go to Grillers Meats. Frank is one of the many people that uses this spot and he is truly grateful to have it available to him,” Scarlatescu said.

At the risk of causing hardship to others in the community, council agreed to keep the stall as is.

“This is a unique parking stall that was installed in 1998, long before Triumph,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said.

