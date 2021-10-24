Vernon Business Walk to return next week

The program is returning to in-person conversations with business owners after a digital 2020 format

Catherine Lord, former City of Vernon councillor, and Leigha Horsfield, executive director, Community Futures North Okanagan, participate in Business Walks 2016. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is bringing back a program to gain feedback from local businesses in a simple and interactive way.

Recognizing Small Business Month, the city is partnering with Community Futures North Okanagan, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Vernon Association for its annual Business Walks program on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The program involves a five to 10 minute check-in with businesses to help gain an understanding of how local business is going and how agencies can support their needs. More than 789 interviews have been completed since the program’s inception in 2013.

Volunteer “walkers” (two-person teams of business, civic leaders and service providers) will walk from business to business in designated areas of the community to have a conversation with owners or operators, aimed at gaining immediate input from the business community.

The city’s economic development department will follow up with businesses that are most in need of additional information and will offer support where required.

After going digital in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city says it’s looking forward to returning to in-person conversations in 2021.

“The city appreciates all the feedback provided to help staff and community agencies develop a greater understanding of current circumstances,” reads an Oct. 22 press release.

Brendan Shykora

Business