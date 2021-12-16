The City of Vernon reminds business owners it’s licence renewal time, and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon reminds business owners it’s licence renewal time, and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon business licence renewal fees due

Fees for local business owners are due Jan. 1, 2022

It’s business licence renewal time in the City of Vernon.

Vernon business owners are reminded that renewal invoices were mailed out in November and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022.

For your convenience, if there are no changes to your business information (such as ownership, location, or type of business), renewals can be done quickly and easily through the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/businesslicence.

If you’re looking for information on your business licence account, log in to your free MyCity account any time, any where at www.vernon.ca/mycity.

A business licence is required to operate a business in Vernon. If you have questions about applying for a licence, require revisions to your existing licence, or if you have not received your renewal invoice, please contact the licensing department by phone at 250-550-3634, by email at buslicence@vernon.ca, or by visiting the Community Services Building at 3001 – 32nd Avenue.

READ MORE: WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges

READ MORE: Highway reopening caution: ‘It is not the Coquihalla as we know it’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local BusinessMunicipal Government

Previous story
B.C. government looks to assist more low-carbon building solutions
Next story
Armstrong’s Brown Derby Cafe hanging up hat

Just Posted

After nearly 25 years in operation, Armstrong’s Brown Derby Restaurant is closing forever as of Dec. 31 as the owners retire. (Jenna Churchill Photo)
Armstrong’s Brown Derby Cafe hanging up hat

RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and suffered severe injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Air ambulance called to Vernon after pedestrian struck

Brett Bandy (from left), City of Vernon; Akbal Mund, Chair of Greater Vernon Advisory Committee; Mayor Victor Cumming; Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Brad Akerman, RDNO, are standing near the newly dedicated park space and trail connection for the Grey Canal Trail. (Contributed)
Land dedication ties in North Okanagan trail connection, new park

Laurinda Kalawarny’s Big White chalet. (Vrbo photo)
Big White rental owner ordered to repay guests who cancelled due to COVID