Vernon business licence renewal fees due

The City of Vernon reminds business owners it’s licence renewal time, and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)

It’s business licence renewal time in the City of Vernon.

Vernon business owners are reminded that renewal invoices were mailed out in November and fees are due Jan. 1, 2022.

For your convenience, if there are no changes to your business information (such as ownership, location, or type of business), renewals can be done quickly and easily through the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/businesslicence.

If you’re looking for information on your business licence account, log in to your free MyCity account any time, any where at www.vernon.ca/mycity.

A business licence is required to operate a business in Vernon. If you have questions about applying for a licence, require revisions to your existing licence, or if you have not received your renewal invoice, please contact the licensing department by phone at 250-550-3634, by email at buslicence@vernon.ca, or by visiting the Community Services Building at 3001 – 32nd Avenue.

READ MORE: WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges

READ MORE: Highway reopening caution: ‘It is not the Coquihalla as we know it’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local BusinessMunicipal Government