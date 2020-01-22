Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)

A Vernon business specializing in building tiny homes has been nominated for a provincial small business award.

Summit Tiny Homes was one of five businesses named as finalists by Small Business BC in the small business category.

According to the organization, the Vernon-based company was selected from more than 600 small businesses across the province to be finalists in eight categories.

Summit Tiny Homes specializes in building small homes to help people live smaller and simpler lives without having to maintain or pay for a large home.

All finalists will now pitch their business to a panel of experts from Feb. 3 to 6. Winners of each category will be announced at the awards gala in Vancouver on Feb. 21.

