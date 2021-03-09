A Herschel Supply Company logo is seen on a door at the company’s new flagship and first North American store, in Vancouver, on Monday June 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s Herschel Supply Co. names former Arc’teryx president new CEO

The local company tapped former Arc’teryx president Jon Hoerauf to take over the role

Herschel Supply Co. is ushering in a new chief executive, freeing up the founders of the backpack brand to focus on product innovation and business expansion.

The Vancouver company tapped former Arc’teryx president Jon Hoerauf to take over the role of CEO.

The company says Hoerauf led the outdoor apparel maker to “unprecedented global growth” after a decade serving as a global product director at the North Face.

Herschel, founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, is best known for its backpacks, but has also expanded into luggage, wallets, apparel and travel accessories.

Jamie Cormack says hiring Hoerauf allows the brothers, who serve as managing directors, to focus their energy and passion on expanding the business, innovating products and “continuing to evolve creatively.”

Hoerauf says the founders have designed the company for success with an “unbelievably strong foundation.”

