Valley Auction in Spallumcheen signs off with Integrity

In the township since 1963, Valley Auction turns property over to Alberta’s Integrity Building Products

Integrity will remain on the site of a longtime Spallumcheen business.

The Alberta-based Integrity Group is opening a new facility in the township on the site of Valley Auction Ltd. on Raffan Road off Highway 97A to accommodate the expansion of Integrity Building Products and Integrity Buildings.

Integrity Building Products is a building material supplier and is excited to announce the opening of their new lumber yard with delivery services at the former Valley Auction site.

“The decision to expand our presence into B.C.’s Okanagan area was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Jerry Myer, CEO and founder. “Integrity Building Products will be able to offer the home builders and contractors in the region a fresh, award-winning brand of service and value-added innovation that is unique to the industry.

“Meanwhile, our Integrity Buildings division has been constructing post-frame buildings in British Columbia for more than a decade, but this location will contribute to a more local customer experience.”

Myer and a number of Integrity Building Products reps were on hand at the Valley Auction Site Monday, Oct. 18, for a special presentation from the township to the Raffan family, who owned the property since 1963. Mayor Christine Fraser, joined by a majority of council and township staff, gave Don Raffan a framed picture of the township.

“I used to come here with my dad as a kid,” said Fraser about Valley Auction. “It was a true community place to come.”

Raffan, surrounded by his immediate family, grandkids and his mother, Margaret, was appreciative of the gift.

“This council is very progressive and they’re all very good people,” said Raffan, whose company has provided his family and many others with a living for 58 years. The Raffans have donated countless hours to many North Okanagan charities and organizations with their auction expertise.

Raffan called the Valley Auction site the “luckiest piece of property” in the area and knows it’s in good hands with Myer and Integrity Building Products.

“We are very pleased to have Integrity, which is a first-class business, take over the Valley Auction site and provide the community with great service,” said Raffan. “From the first time I met Jerry Myer we were treated with total respect. Integrity will be very successful here because of their commitment to a strong, family-oriented culture.”

“Working with Don Raffan as the previous owner and the Township of Spallumcheen to open operations has been a pleasure,” added Myer. “We are looking forward to contributing to the economic growth in the area while honouring the legacy of the Valley Auction site.”

Fraser said the township is very excited to have Integrity in the community.

“I think they are a great fit for our rural farming and industrial community and they offer some innovative new post-frame building and building products solutions,” she said. “We look forward to having them on the iconic Valley Auction site.”

The new Integrity facility is open for business at 903 Raffan Road while renovations and new construction are underway.

The Integrity Group was founded in 2008.

Margaret Raffan and her son, Don, (centre) accept the gift of pictures from the Township of Spallumcheen for their 58 years of service with Valley Auction Ltd. The Raffans sold the property to Integrity Building Products. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)