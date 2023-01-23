Aleena McKinnon with Buddha Beats Yoga hosted her first dog yoga class at Unleashed Brewery on Jan. 22, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Unwind at Unleashed: Kelowna brewery now hosting dog yoga

The brewery is to be hosting one class per month

Unleashed Brewery is bringing in new events for the year.

Aleena McKinnon with Buddha Beats Yoga hosted her first dog yoga event at the establishment.

“I love working with people in our community. I think what they’re doing is super unique and awesome, and who doesn’t want to bring their dog with them everywhere.”

On Jan. 22, people signed up to bring their dog, take a yoga class and enjoy a beer after.

McKinnon brought a rescue with her from Mexico.

Paprika is a chihuahua looking for a permanent home.

If you are interested in joining a dog yoga class or adopting Paprika you can reach out to McKinnon on her website aleenayoga.com.

