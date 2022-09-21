UBC Okanagan, Nechako Commons tops Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards

The awards were held Sept. 15 in Kelowna

The Judges Choice Award went to UBC Okangan Nechako Commons and was built by Sawchuk Developments Co. Ltd

UBC Okanagan Nechako Commons of Kelowna was named the Judges Choice Best Overall Winner at the 11th edition of the Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards , presented by Freedom Capital, September 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

The event featured 33 finalists from Kamloops to Osoyoos, as independent judges decided the top commercial, industrial, institutional and revenue-producing buildings completed in the period between January 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

Sawchuk Developments Co. Ltd. of Kelowna built the UBC Okanagan Nechako Commons building, which also won the Award of Excellence in the Community Institutional and Renovation categories, as well as three other awards during the celebration, including the Safety Award and Construction Company of the Year Award.

Radio personality Tamara “TJ” Lindsay was Master of Ceremonies.

“Once again, the quality of the buildings was excellent, and we think it gets better every time these awards are held,” says John MacDonald, Publisher of the Business Examiner News Group, which has coordinated the event since its inception. “It was fantastic to have so many companies and organizations out to celebrate their fine accomplishments and buildings from all over the Thompson Okanagan region.”

Here are the winners and runners-up in this year’s event:

Awards of Excellence (Category Winners):

Affordable Housing, sponsored by Green Sheet Construction Data Ltd.: CMHA Vernon – Albert Place Expansion of Vernon – Owner: CMHA Vernon Albert Street Expansion; Developer: Terra Housing, General Contractor: Katawa Construction Ltd.; Architect/Designer: Lake Monster Studio Architecture + Design.

Community Institutional, sponsored by Horizon Contracting Group: UBC Nechako Commons – Owner/Developer: UBC Okanagan Nechako Commons; Architect/Designer: Teeple Architects and Sahuri + Associates Architecture Inc.; General Contractor: Sawchuk Developments.

Construction Company of the Year, sponsored by Pushor Mitchell LLP Lawyers: Sawchuk Developments.

Hospitality/Tourism, sponsored by Business Examiner News Group: The Hatching Post of West Kelowna – Owner/Developer: Jason Parkes Customs; Architect/Designer: Lake Monster Studios; General Contractor: Bronag Contracting Ltd.

Industrial, sponsored by RE/MAX Commercial: Canadian Flight Centre of Kamloops – Owner/Developer: Canadian Flight Centre; Architect/Designer: Project Green Architecture; General Contractor: DW Builders.

Office, Sponsored by Sun Life-Financial Dream Solutions Inc.: Siwoski Professional Building of Vernon – Owner: Siwoski Holdings Ltd.; Developer/General Contractor: Chriscan Construction; Architect/Designer: GTA Architecture.

Multi-Family Condominium, sponsored by Green Sheet Construction Data Ltd.: Cawston of Kelowna – Owner/Developer: Innocept Developments; Architect/Designer: Bluegreen Architecture & Interiors; General Contractor: Pasutto Contracting.

Multi-Family Townhouse, sponsored by Westeck Windows & Doors: Creekside Terraces of Kelowna – Owner/Developer: LEcv8 Developments Ltd.; Architect/Designer: NOvation Architecture Ltd., General Contractor: Aesthetic Designs Construction Ltd.

Renovation, Sponsored by Black Press: BX Elementary School Expansion of Vernon – Owner/Developer: School District 22; Architect/Designer: MQN Architecture and Interior Design; General Contractor: Sawchuk Developments Co. Ltd.

Retail, Sponsored by William Wright Commercial Real Estate Services: Aadmi Commercial/Retail of Kamloops – Owner/Developer: A&A Construction; Architect/Designer: JM Architecture Inc.; General Contractor: A&T Project Developments.

Safety Award, Sponsored by Hero Security: Sawchuk Developments Co Ltd.

Judges Choice (Best Overall Entry), sponsored by Freedom Capital: UBC Nechako Commons – Owner/Developer: UBC Okanagan; Architect/Designer: Teeple Architects; Sawchuk Developments Co. Ltd.

Awards of Merit (Category Runners-Up)

Affordable Housing, sponsored by Green Sheet Construction Data Ltd.: The Lightwell of Kamloops – Owner/Developer/General Contractor: Total Concept Developments Ltd. and Tri City Canada Inc.; Architect/Designer: Blue Green Architecture.

Community Institutional, sponsored by Horizon Contracting Group: Hank Grenda Middle School of Lake Country – Owner/Developer: Central Okanagan Public School; Architect/Designer: Station One Architect; General Contractor: Maple

Reinders Constructors Ltd.

Industrial, sponsored by RE/MAX Commercial: 996 Crowley Avenue of Kelowna – Owner/Developer: Emil Anderson Properties; Architect/Designer: Lime Architecture Inc.; General Contractor: Gerry Enns Contracting.

Multi-Family Condominium, sponsored by Green Sheet Construction Data Ltd.: Sole Rutland of Kelowna – Owner/Developer/General Contractor: Live Edge Okanagan Builders; Architect/Designer: MQN Architects.

Renovation, sponsored by Black Press: SRD K9s of BC of Kamloops – Owner/Developer: Cooper Companies; Architect/Designer: MacKinnon Architecture Inc.; General Contractor: Wrabel Brothers Construction Ltd.

The official Awards Book, featuring photos and details of all finalists, can be viewed at: https://en.calameo.com/businessexaminer/read/006885517797b745caab4

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsOkanaganThompson Nicola Regional District