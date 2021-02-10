Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

Restaurants, car wash, storage centres on the books in city

A car wash, Triple O’s and another business are planned for the lot next to Vernon’s 27th Street Co-Op station. (Illustration)

Two new restaurants and a car wash are cruising into an empty Vernon lot.

A drive-thru Triple O’s, another restaurant-type business and a car wash are planned for the 27th Street lot next to the Vernon Co-op and Tim Hortons.

The City of Vernon issued a business permit for the former car dealership lot Jan. 28, 2021. The value of the permit is $1.5 million for the restaurants and $777,000 for the car wash.

“It will be a Triple O’s and a second one to be confirmed and a car wash in the back,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

A few blocks down on 27th Street, the former Canadian Tire building will be transforming into the Vernon Storage Centre, worth $10.25 million. The storage centre is proposing to add a second, 50,000-square-foot floor to the existing 58,000 sq.-ft. building.

Over in the old Interior Auto Wrecker site, two strata projects are planned in the industrial area off 45th Avenue. The Vaults, 20 high-end storage units are planned in a 32,326 square foot space. The Commerce will construct three buildings, comprised of 49 strata units for a total of 77,862 square feet.

“Our first Kelowna Vaults location was highly successful and proved the continued strong demand for premium lifestyle secured storage spaces, particularly in a time where COVID-19 has people looking for alternate spaces from their work and home,” said president and Vernon-product Joe Mahovlich.

Five units have already been sold at The Vaults, which will start construction in the spring with occupancy estimated for winter 2021.

Further north on Anderson Way, a dental clinic is under construction to the tune of $2 million.

– with files from Caitlin Clow, Black Press

READ MORE: The Vaults unlock luxury storage options in Vernon

READ MORE: Book store starts new chapter in Lake Country

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessRestaurants



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Vernon will start construction of The Vaults, high-end storage units, in the spring with occupancy estimated for winter 2021. (The Vaults illustration)