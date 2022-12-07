Top 100 in Canada: An outpouring of love for 2 Okanagan restaurants

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in Canada in 2022, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)

Need a place to go enjoy a fancy dinner for the holiday season?

OpenTable has it covered as it announced its top 100 most beloved restaurants across Canada for 2022 on Wednesday (Dec. 7) , featuring some local flare.

Out of the 100 restaurants, 18 are in B.C. and include Kelowna’s Home Black at Cedar Creek Estate Winery and BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery.

The list is based on reviews that feature a variety of different qualities including overall dining rating, unique experience, and more. More than one million reviews were left on OpenTable from between Oct. 1 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022 to construct this year’s list.

“We’re seeing a strong interest in a variety of dining establishments and experiences this year, and strong representation from traditional continental to diverse international cuisines,” said OpenTable Country Director Matt Davis. “This diner-generated reference guide stands apart from others because it’s a reflection of diners’ most beloved restaurants across the country. Only those who book via OpenTable and dine are able to leave a review.”

B.C. had the third most restaurants on the list behind Alberta (23) and Ontario (48).

Find the full list of restaurants here.

