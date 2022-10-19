TikTok foodie influences free Okanagan College seminar for businesses

Okanagan College is providing free training to make your business tick.

The college’s BC Beverage Technology Access Centre based in Penticton is hosting an online seminar on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. from popular TikTok foodie Dre Pao.

Best known for his TikTok snack content, Pao has built a following of over 200,000 food lovers and manages TikTok profiles for some of the top food brands in Canada and the USA.

The talks are open to anyone who works in or has an interest in the beverage industry.

In the coming months there will be two more speakers who will delve into regulations and label changes as well as global food fads.

On Nov. 10, Martha Carman will discuss the necessary label changes being made to food and beverage products in Canada this year.

On Jan. 12, Christine Couvelier will present the importance of being informed about key market influences and up to date on global food trends.

More information and registration is available online at okanagan.bc.ca.

