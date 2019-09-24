Salmon Arm Cannabis is now open. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Downtown Salmon Arm’s third cannabis store is up and running.

Salmon Arm Cannabis, located on Shuswap Street just north of the Trans-Canada Highway, is adding staff and expanding their hours after an initial soft opening on September 9.

The store is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but manager Skye Mackay said once a few extra employees started they will be able to open on weekends as well.

Read More: Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

Read More: Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Mackay said it has been a long road to getting the business open, after more than a year of dealing with licenses and permits. She added that business has been steady but not “crazy busy” as summer turns to fall.

Read More: Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Read More: Residents give peace a chance in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

Salmon Arm Cannabis joins Downtown Cannabis and the Greenery Cannabis Boutique in downtown Salmon Arm and Green Canoe Cannabis in Canoe. Salmon Arm council imposed a cap of four cannabis stores that would be allowed to open in the downtown area. Applications are still pending for another downtown cannabis store, Eden, at the north end of Shuswap Street, with another store proposed for the former Windmill Meats location on Lakeshore Drive.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Just Posted

Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

DriveBC said the highway opened around 2 a.m. this morning

Oilers McDavid, Draisaitl relish time in Kelowna

The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Prospera Place twice during team bonding trip

More election campaign signs vandalized in Kelowna

Both Liberal and Conservative candidates speak out against vandalism

Kelowna Rockets start Memorial Cup season with epic OT win

Kelowna beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-3 Saturday night

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

South Okanagan inventor lifted the fruit industry to new heights

South Okanagan man was full of ideas

Pettersson has 4 points as Canucks dump Ottawa 6-4

Vancouver wins NHL pre-season tilt in Abbotsford

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

Most Read