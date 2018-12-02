The Italian Kitchen Company acquires Lake Country eatery

Vice president Katie Dahl announced The Italian Kitchen Company’s acquisition of The District Eatery in Lake Country Sunday, Dec. 2. (Photo submitted)

The Italian Kitchen Company has acquired The District Eatery in Lake Country, formerly Ricardo’s

Vernon’s own The Italian Kitchen Company has closed the acquisition of The District Eatery formerly known as Ricardo’s Mediterranean Kitchen.

Katie Dahl, vice president of Pretium Restaurant Group and general manager of The Italian Kitchen, said Sunday that they have now acquired the renowned Lake Country restaurant.

“We are very excited about this transaction. Not only does it add another talented management team to our business but it also provides our restaurant group with a solid platform to support its organic growth and business acquisition initiatives in B.C.,” Dahl said.

Tucked away on a quiet road outside Kelowna, Dahl said that the Tuscan-inspired 50-seat dining room designed by Georgie Award-winner Tara Trompetter makes the location a perfect fir for The Italian Kitchen – Lake Country.

Further, Dahl said that Ricardo’s and The Italian Kitchen share the same passion of freshly prepare dishes and no deep friers that will continue for years to come.

Head chef Rob Dew and newly-appointed general manager Tanzice Jonasson both of The Italian Kitchen Lake Country have signed definitive agreements as equity managing partners of The Italian Kitchen Lake Country, Dahl said.

