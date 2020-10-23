The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café owner, Luigi Coccaro, in front of their new bubble dining experience. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café owner, Luigi Coccaro, in front of their new bubble dining experience. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A Kelowna restaurant is getting creative in order to keep people safe as they dine out.

Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café has put a cap on how many people they can have inside the restaurant, ensuring physical distancing is happening by using giant teddy bears to mark spaces where people shouldn’t sit.

And while teddy bears are a unique way to social distance, the café also launched a new way of dining for their customers: the bubble experience.

Curious Café has a small patio area, where owner Luigi Coccaro decided to install a plastic bubble, that could be used by those who have been in the same social circle to dine together safely: from COVID-19 and from the weather.

Bar manager Ryan Chodola said Coccaro really wanted to be innovative when it came to keeping customers safe while still maintaining the café’s atmosphere.

“(Coccaro) wanted to provide a unique expansion during these COVID times,” he said.

“He found this bubble online and it just clicked… for a nice dining experience for Curious customers.”

The new bubble intrigued so many residents that less than a week after it was installed, it’s already booked up until mid-November.

“It has seen very positive feedback. There’ve been a few kinks to work out because it’s totally new to us, but it’s been beautiful so far.”

As for other Kelowna restaurants offering a similar experience, Chodola said they aren’t aware of others doing literal bubbles like theirs in the area, though he did mention a South Okanagan coffee shop that also had plastic domes.

Chodola said he’s not sure what’s in store in terms of safe dining experience for Coccaro’s other restaurants La Bussola and Gather, but he said he’s sure it’ll be just as unique as the bubble at Curious.

READ: Hang out in your own personal bubble at this South Okanagan cafe

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clients keep Vernon hairstylist motivated through COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Thoreson of the Vernon library and other staff members at the branch and members of the ORL’s youth Team deliver live virtual Story Times throughout the week. (Contributed)
Virtual treasure trove of stories at Okanagan libraries

Children librarians in Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm take turns for Story Time

Earth from Space.
Morning Start: It would only take one hour to drive to space

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Brian Shiosaki helps his neighbours by shoveling the sidewalk near his home in Rutland during a large snowfall in Kelowna Tuesday. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
After just one day, search for Manning hiker crippled by weather

Helicopters grounded, and many searchers cannot reach park

Color Room hairstylist Soleah DeJay said hanging onto the hope of seeing clients again kept her going through mandated COVID-19 closures. (Cierra Carlyle Photography - Contributed)
Clients keep Vernon hairstylist motivated through COVID-19 crisis

‘Holding onto hope of seeing everyone’ after COVID-closure kept Color Room stylist Soleah DeJay going

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon’s spawning season. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Fishing guide believes ban could be replaced with education to protect spawning beds

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Coquihalla Summit pictured at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 23. Hwy 5 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Mutli-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

Snow has caused limited visibility on the highway.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

From l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race

Republican president declared the virus, which killed more than 1,000 Americans on Thursday alone, will “go away.”

Curious Artistry and Alchemy Café owner, Luigi Coccaro, in front of their new bubble dining experience. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
The bubble experience: A new way to dine in Kelowna

A unique way to dine during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read