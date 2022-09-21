The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources cutting steelmaking coal sales guidance after equipment failure

Elkview operations could be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made

Teck Resources Ltd. is cutting its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes.

The company says there was a “structural failure” of the plant feed conveyor belt.

Initial estimates are that production at Elkview operations will be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made.

Teck estimated that if the suspension lasts two months that the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company say Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

RELATED: Teck’s Elk Valley coal mines make bank in Q2

mining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grocery prices in Canada continue meteoric ascent, rising at fastest pace since 1981
Next story
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)
Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

(Photo - Downtown Kelowna/Facebook)
Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna